Pavelski (concussion) plans to make the trip to Minnesota for Friday's Game 6 against the Wild and projects to be a game-time call for the contest, Brian Rea of Bally Sports Southwest reports.

Pavelski started skating on his own Monday, and it appears a return to action for Friday's potentially series-clinching Game 6 could be on the table for the veteran winger. He's missed the last four contests due to a concussion.