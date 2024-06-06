Pavelski said Tuesday that he won't play in 2024-25 and is likely to bring an end to his 18-year NHL career, Ryan S. Clark of ESPN.com reports. "This is it for me," Pavelski said.

While Pavelski didn't say outright that he was retiring from professional hockey, he acknowledged in his postseason exit interviews that he had known for a while that the 2023-24 season would be his last in the NHL. The second-oldest player in the NHL this past season, Pavelski remained a productive source of offense for Dallas, notching 27 goals and 40 assists while playing in all 82 contests. Before joining Dallas as a free agent in 2019, Pavelski served as a longtime captain for San Jose and represented the club in two All-Star Games. He added two more All-Star appearances to his ledger during his five seasons in Dallas and finishes his career with 476 goals and 592 assists over 1,332 regular-season games.