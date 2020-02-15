Stars' Joe Pavelski: Playing in Montreal
Pavelski returns Saturday against Montreal after sitting out his team's last two games with an upper-body injury, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Pavelski will skate on Dallas' fourth line and is looking to push his point streak to six games - the Stars' forward, prior to getting injured, had points in five straight contests. Across 55 games this season, the 35-year-old veteran has found the scoresheet 25 times.
