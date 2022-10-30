Pavelski recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Rangers.

Pavelski set up Roope Hintz's tally in the second period. The assist was Pavelski's first point since he put up a hat trick and a helper Oct. 22 versus the Canadiens. The 38-year-old has four goals, four assists, 23 shots on net, 11 hits and a plus-6 rating in nine contests overall, but fantasy managers are likely hoping he'll settle in for more consistent offense -- he's been held off the scoresheet in five games so far.