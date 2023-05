Pavelski logged an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Golden Knights in Game 5.

Pavelski helped out on Jason Robertson's game-tying goal in the second period. This was Pavelski's second point in as many games after a sluggish start to the Western Conference Finals. The 38-year-old veteran has nine tallies, five helpers, 27 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through 13 playoff appearances.