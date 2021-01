Pavelski scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Hurricanes.

The 36-year-old continues to turn back the clock to begin his second season with Dallas. Pavelski has a point in all five Stars games so far, racking up five goals and 10 points with almost all of that production (four goals, four helpers) coming with the man advantage. He's bound to slow down eventually, but with Jamie Benn (lower body) about to rejoin the lineup, the talent level around Pavelski is also set to rise.