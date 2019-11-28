Play

Stars' Joe Pavelski: Pointless skid at six games

Pavelski has not recorded a point in six contests.

Pavelski seemed to be heating up prior to this recent dry spell. The Stars have averaged 3.5 goals per game, but Pavelski simply hasn't been a factor in the offense. The 35-year-old has 12 points and 51 shots on goal in 26 outings in 2019-20.

