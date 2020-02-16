Stars' Joe Pavelski: Points in last six games
Pavelski (upper body) set up two goals Saturday in a 4-3 overtime win over the Canadiens.
Get him back in there. Pavelski's official scoring streak ended with his injury, but he still has points in his last six games. He has four goals and the same number of assists in that span. It took Pavelski a while, but he might finally be finding his comfort zone in his new uniform.
