Monday's clash between the Stars and Predators has been postponed due to weather, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.
This wasn't a COVID-19-related postponement, so Tuesday's meeting between these teams is still a possibility. Pavelski has been terrific this season, racking up nine goals, 17 points and 21 hits through 12 games.
