Pavelski recorded an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Flames.

Pavelski saw just 13:56 of ice time Wednesday. He's been under 15 minutes in four of eight games on the year, but this may just be a way for the Stars to keep the 39-year-old healthy and productive by limiting his ice time early in the campaign. He's been solid so far with three goals, four assists, 19 shots on net, seven hits and 10 blocked shots while playing on the top line and first power-play unit.