Pavelski scored twice in Friday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Lightning in Game 4.

Pavelski netted the Stars' second and fourth goals Friday, but it wasn't enough to get his team to pull even in the series. The 36-year-old now has 60 postseason goals in his career, tying Joe Mullen for the most by an American-born player. In these playoffs, Pavelski is up to 12 tallies, six helpers, 57 shots and 53 hits through 25 appearances.