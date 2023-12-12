Pavelski scored a power-play goal on five shots in Monday's 6-3 win over the Red Wings.

Pavelski was in his usual spot in the high slot and redirected a Roope Hintz pass in behind James Reimer for the Stars' fifth goal. The 39-year-old Pavelski had been unusually quiet with just one assist over his last four games. For the season, he's humming along at a high level once again, racking up 26 points (eight on the power play) with 65 shots on net, 24 hits, 22 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating over 27 appearances.