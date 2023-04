Pavelski (concussion) is practicing in a non-contact jersey Thursday, Saad Yousuf of The Athletic reports.

Pavelski was practicing with the fourth liners and extra skaters, while Tyler Seguin was in his regular spot on the top line with Jason Robertson and Roope Hintz. Pavelski will travel with the Stars to Minnesota for Game 6 and could be a game-time decision. He has missed the last four games after getting hurt in Game 1.