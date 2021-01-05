Pavelski (undisclosed) took the ice for Tuesday's practice session, Bruce LeVine of Dallas Stars Radio reports.

Pavelski was given a day-to-day label for the first day of camp but was back on the ice right away. With Tyler Seguin (hip) sidelined for the bulk of the season, Pavelski will likely be cemented as the first-line center alongside Jamie Benn. In 69 games last year, Captain America garnered 50 points, including 15 with the man advantage, and should be capable of producing at a similar rate in 2020-21.