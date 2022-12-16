Pavelski logged a power-play assist in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Capitals.

Pavelski's 20th assist of the campaign came on a Jamie Benn goal in the third period. The helper snapped a three-game point drought for Pavelski, who has partially offset a nine-game run with no goals by supplying six assists in that span. The 38-year-old forward is up to 10 goals, 20 helpers, 10 power-play points, 73 shots on net, 33 hits, 23 blocked shots and a plus-20 rating through 31 appearances as one of the Stars' best forwards.