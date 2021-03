Pavelski notched an assist in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Pavelski had the secondary helper on Miro Heiskanen's third-period tally. The assist snapped a run of two scoreless outings for Pavelski -- that's probably not his fault, as the Stars were shut out twice by the red-hot Andrei Vasilevskiy in both contests. Pavelski has accumulated 10 goals, 11 helpers, 41 shots on net and a plus-6 rating through 18 appearances.