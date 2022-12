Pavelski notched a power-play assist and six shots on goal in Thursday's 5-0 win over the Ducks.

Pavelski helped out on the second of Jason Robertson's three goals in the game. It's been six contests since Pavelski's last multi-point effort, but he has a goal and three helpers in that span. The 38-year-old is far from slowing down on offense -- he's up to 25 points (nine on the power play), 63 shots on net, 26 hits and a plus-17 rating through 24 games this season.