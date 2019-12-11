Stars' Joe Pavelski: Provides insurance goal
Pavelski scored a goal on three shots and won 10 of 12 faceoffs (83.3 percent) in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Devils.
Pavelski potted his seventh of the year midway through the first period to make it a 2-0 lead. He has scored in two of his last three games after having gone his previous nine without a single point. The 35-year-old has struggled to produce in his first season with the Stars after a 38-goal campaign in 2018-19, but owners should be ready to scoop him up (if available) if the goals start to come.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.