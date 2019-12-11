Stars' Joe Pavelski: Provides insurance goal

Pavelski scored a goal on three shots and won 10 of 12 faceoffs (83.3 percent) in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Devils.

Pavelski potted his seventh of the year midway through the first period to make it a 2-0 lead. He has scored in two of his last three games after having gone his previous nine without a single point. The 35-year-old has struggled to produce in his first season with the Stars after a 38-goal campaign in 2018-19, but owners should be ready to scoop him up (if available) if the goals start to come.