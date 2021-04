Pavelski notched a pair of assists, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Predators.

Pavelski assisted on Jason Robertson's game-winning goal and Miro Heiskanen's empty-netter Thursday. The two helpers lifted Pavelski to 34 points in as many games this season. The 36-year-old has added 75 shots on net, a plus-11 rating and 48 hits, and 17 of his points have come on the power play.