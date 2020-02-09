Stars' Joe Pavelski: Provides power-play helper
Pavelski recorded a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Blues.
Pavelski is on a five-game point streak with four goals and two assists in that span. Four of those points have come with the man advantage. The 35-year-old still isn't doing much at even strength lately, but he's up to 25 points (nine on the power play), 103 shots and a plus-6 rating through 55 contests.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.