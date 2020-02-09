Stars' Joe Pavelski: Provides power-play helper

Pavelski recorded a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Blues.

Pavelski is on a five-game point streak with four goals and two assists in that span. Four of those points have come with the man advantage. The 35-year-old still isn't doing much at even strength lately, but he's up to 25 points (nine on the power play), 103 shots and a plus-6 rating through 55 contests.