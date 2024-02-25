Pavelski notched an assist, two blocked shots and two PIM in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Hurricanes.

Pavelski has a point in three straight games (one goal, two assists). He helped out on Jason Robertson's opening tally in the first period of Saturday's game. Pavelski is up to 49 points, 144 shots on net, 55 blocked shots, 48 hits and a plus-2 rating through 59 appearances. His offense has faltered a bit lately, but he still has high-end skills to generate offense for a team that doesn't rely on any one player or line.