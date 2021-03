Pavelski scored a power-play goal and added two assists in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Lightning.

Pavelski's tally at 18:40 of the second period tied the game at 2-2. He also set up both of his new linemates, Jason Robertson and Roope Hintz, which helped pace the Stars to the win. The trio combined for eight points Thursday. Pavelski has exceeded his goal and point totals from last year already -- he has 15 tallies, 32 points (17 on the power play) and a plus-11 rating in 30 contests.