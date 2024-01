Pavelski managed an assist and went plus-2 in Sunday's 8-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Pavelski helped out on Roope Hintz's tally in the third period. December was another solid month for Pavelski, who put up four goals and nine helpers over 14 appearances. The 39-year-old is up to 34 points (14 goals, 20 assists), 81 shots on net, 28 hits, 28 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating through 35 appearances this season. He's a plug-and-play option in fantasy for his consistent offense.