Pavelski scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 7-3 loss to the Red Wings.

Pavelski scored his 20th goal of the season at 12:46 of the second period, but the Stars couldn't catch up. The 36-year-old forward missed the 20-goal mark last year, but he had reached it in the previous 10 full seasons, excluding the shortened 2012-13 campaign. He's been one of the Stars' best forwards this year with 43 points, 111 shots on net, a plus-20 rating and 59 hits through 46 outings.