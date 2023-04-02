Pavelski found the back of the net in a 5-2 loss to Colorado on Saturday.

Pavelski extended his goal-scoring streak to three games, and he's up to six markers and nine points in his last seven contests. His efforts Saturday didn't significantly impact the outcome though, given that he scored late in the third period and merely reduced Colorado's lead to 4-2. Still, with 24 goals and 46 assists in 76 appearances this season, Pavelski has reached the 70-point milestone for the fifth time in his career.