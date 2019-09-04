Stars' Joe Pavelski: Ready for training camp

Pavelski (lower body) is listed on Dallas' training camp roster.

Pavelski has already been spotted skating in his new team's gear this summer, so his presence on Dallas' training camp roster doesn't exactly come as a surprise, but it's still nice to see, as it essentially confirms that he's fully recovered from the lower-body injury that held him out of Game 6 of the Western Conference finals against St. Louis. The 35-year-old forward, who racked up 38 goals and 64 points in 75 games with San Jose last campaign, will slide into a top-six role as well as a spot on one of the Stars' power-play units in 2019-20.