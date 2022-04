Pavelski notched a power-play assist in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Flames.

Pavelski won a faceoff, and the play ended in Jason Robertson tallying the Stars' first goal. This was Pavelski's fifth helpers in six games since he last scored. The 37-year-old forward continues to lead the Stars with 77 points, including 24 on the power play, in 78 contests. He's added 207 shots on net, 102 hits and a plus-9 rating.