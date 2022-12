Pavelski posted an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Predators.

Pavelski has just one multi-point effort in December, but he's at a goal and nine helpers through 13 contests for the month. He helped out on a Roope Hintz go-ahead goal in the third period. Pavelski is up to 11 tallies, 23 helpers, 87 shots on net, 36 hits and a plus-22 rating in 36 contests overall as a key part of the Stars' successful top line.