Pavelski posted a power-play assist, four shots on goal, two hits and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Pavelski's shot was tipped in by Jamie Benn on the Stars' second power play of the game. His active six-game goal drought is his longest of the season, but Pavelski has still earned four assists in that span. The 39-year-old has 44 points (14 on the power play), 131 shots on net, 48 blocked shots, 35 hits and a plus-2 rating through 51 appearances.