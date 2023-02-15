Pavelski collected two assists in a 3-2 overtime loss to Boston on Tuesday.

Pavelski has 14 goals and 50 points in 55 games in 2022-23. He was held off the scoresheet in his previous three outings. Pavelski's scoring pace is a bit below that of 2021-22 when he finished with 27 goals and 81 points in 82 contests, but his offensive production is still very impressive, especially given that he's 38 years old.