Pavelski produced an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Coyotes.

Pavelski is now on a three-game point streak (one goal, two helpers). The veteran forward has five goals, five assists, 26 shots, 14 hits and a plus-9 rating in 11 contests this season. He's locked in on the top line alongside Roope Hintz and Jason Robertson, who each recorded two points in the lopsided win.