Stars' Joe Pavelski: Registers power-play assist

Pavelski collected a power-play helper, four hits and a fighting major in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Bruins.

Pavelski had the secondary helper on Jamie Benn's first-period tally. In the second period, Pavelski dropped the gloves with David Krejci in a somewhat improbable fight. The assist put the 35-year-old center at 30 points in 62 contests. He's added 118 shots, 61 hits and 29 PIM this year.