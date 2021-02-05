Pavelski notched an assist and four shots on goal in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Pavelski was credited with the secondary assist on Jamie Benn's third-period tally. Working as the top-line center in Dallas, Pavelski has a spectacular seven goals and 15 points through eight contests. He's picked up nine of his points on the power play -- the 36-year-old is doing everything right early on, but expect him to return to more earthly numbers as the season progresses.