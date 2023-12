Pavelski provided an assist in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Flames.

Pavelski set up Thomas Harley for the opening goal at 4:51 of the first period. The helper extended Pavelski's point streak to eight games, during which he's logged five goals and four assists. The 39-year-old continues to be an ageless wonder with 21 points in as many outings this season. He's added 50 shots on net, 20 hits, 18 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating while maintaining a top-line spot.