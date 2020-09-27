Pavelski scored a goal, dished three hits and blocked three shots in Saturday's 3-2 double-overtime win over the Lightning in Game 5.

Pavelski scored the game-tying goal at 13:15 of the third period, which would force overtime. In the second overtime period, Corey Perry's second tally of the game won it for the Stars. Pavelski has four goals and a helper with a plus-5 rating and 15 hits in five games in the Stanley Cup Finals. The 36-year-old also has 61 playoff goals in his career, the most by an American-born player in history.