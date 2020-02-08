Stars' Joe Pavelski: Riding four-game point streak
Pavelski notched a power-play goal on two shots and dished five hits in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Wild.
Pavelski opened the scoring at 15:28 of the first period. During his four-game point streak, he has four goals and a helper. He's showing flashes of his former self, but the 35-year-old is still at just 24 points, 100 shots and a plus-6 rating through 54 contests.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.