Stars' Joe Pavelski: Riding four-game point streak

Pavelski notched a power-play goal on two shots and dished five hits in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Wild.

Pavelski opened the scoring at 15:28 of the first period. During his four-game point streak, he has four goals and a helper. He's showing flashes of his former self, but the 35-year-old is still at just 24 points, 100 shots and a plus-6 rating through 54 contests.