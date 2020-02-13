Stars' Joe Pavelski: Ruled out Thursday
Pavelski (upper body) will not be in the lineup for Thursday's matchup with Toronto, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Pavelski will miss his second straight game due to his upper-body injury. Prior to getting hurt, Captain America was riding a five-game point streak. With Alexander Radulov (upper body) unavailable as well, the Stars promoted Jason Robertson from the minors, though Andrew Cogliano figures to see the biggest uptick in minutes.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.