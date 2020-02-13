Stars' Joe Pavelski: Ruled out Thursday

Pavelski (upper body) will not be in the lineup for Thursday's matchup with Toronto, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Pavelski will miss his second straight game due to his upper-body injury. Prior to getting hurt, Captain America was riding a five-game point streak. With Alexander Radulov (upper body) unavailable as well, the Stars promoted Jason Robertson from the minors, though Andrew Cogliano figures to see the biggest uptick in minutes.