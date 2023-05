Pavelski scored, assisted on a Roope Hintz goal, and had a plus-3 rating Thursday as the Stars took a 5-2 win over the Kraken.

Pavelski has been a force since returning from injury. He has seven goals and an assist in five games against the Kraken. There aren't many players scoring at the frenetic rate of Pavelski this postseason. He's as close to a lineup lock as you'll find at this point in the year.