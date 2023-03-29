Pavelski found the back of the net in a 4-1 win over Chicago on Tuesday.
Pavelski's marker came midway through the second period to extend Dallas' lead to 3-0. It was his 22nd goal and 68th point in 74 contests in 2022-23. Pavelski's been great recently, providing four markers and seven points over his last five outings.
