Pavelski scored a goal on three shots in Sunday's 2-1 shootout win over the Blue Jackets.

Pavelski ended a two-game mini-slump with the Stars' lone tally in regulation. He's only gone two games without a point three times this year -- none of his short dry spells have reached a third game. The 36-year-old is up to 14 tallies, 25 points, 59 shots on net and a plus-9 rating in 24 appearances.