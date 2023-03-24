Pavelski scored a power-play goal in Thursday's 3-2 win over Pittsburgh.

Pavelski gave Dallas a 2-1 lead midway through the third period, redirecting a Miro Heiskanen feed past Casey DeSmith on the power-play. With the goal, Pavelski now has six points (three goals, three assists) in his last three games and 16 points (seven goals, nine assists) in his previous 11 contests. The 38-year-old veteran is up to 21 goals and 67 points through 72 games this season.