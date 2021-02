Pavelski scored a power-play goal on two shots and added three hits in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Panthers.

Pavelski opened the scoring by deflecting a Justin Dowling shot past Sergei Bobrovsky in the second period. The goal was Pavelski's 10th of the year, and he's added 10 assists, 37 shots on goal and 30 hits in 15 contests. His 12 power-play points this year already exceed his man-advantage production from last season. Pavelski has yet to go more than two games without a point in 2020-21.