Stars' Joe Pavelski: Scores twice in win

Pavelski scored two power-play goals in Monday's 5-3 win over the Rangers.

The veteran broke through twice in the game's opening period and has now tickled twine three times in the last two games. Pavelski is not the point machine that he once was, but the 35-year-old still possesses enough touch on offense to periodically sway fantasy fortunes.

