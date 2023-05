Pavelski scored a power-play goal on two shots and added three hits in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Golden Knights in Game 4.

Pavelski scored 3:18 into overtime to keep the Stars' season alive. Prior to Thursday, he'd gone two contests without a point, his longest slump since mid-March. The 38-year-old winger is up to nine tallies, four helpers, 25 shots on net, six hits and an even plus-minus rating through 12 playoff contests.