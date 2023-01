Pavelski notched an assist and two PIM in Tuesday's 2-1 shootout win over the Islanders.

Pavelski has a goal and five helpers over his last five games. He set up Jason Robertson's opening tally just 3:42 into the game Tuesday, though it eventually turned into a goaltending duel between Jake Oettinger and Ilya Sorokin. Pavelski is up to 12 goals, 28 helpers, 100 shots on net, a plus-28 rating, 46 hits and 34 blocked shots through 42 appearances.