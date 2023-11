Pavelski produced an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Pavelski is up to two goals and four assists through five games in November. Those six points match his output from seven contests in October. The 39-year-old has added 30 shots on net, 12 hits, 12 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating this season. While his average ice time is 16:42, down 1:01 from last year, he's still producing offense at a high level.