Pavelski recorded an assist and nine shots on goal in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Ducks.

Pavelski was a man on a mission Thursday, though he didn't find twine himself. The 39-year-old won a faceoff in overtime, and defenseman Thomas Harley went coast-to-coast for the decisive goal just nine seconds after the draw. With nine points over 13 outings in January, Pavelski has taken a small step back while also seeing time on the third line instead of his usual first-line role. The veteran has 19 goals, 24 helpers, 122 shots on net, 43 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating, and he remains a strong play in fantasy since he's part of a balanced offense and hasn't lost his power-play time.