Pavelski provided an assist and three hits in Tuesday's 1-0 win over the Lightning.

Pavelski fed Roope Hintz at 15:10 of the third period for the only goal in the game. With three goals and four assists in seven games in April, Pavelski is showing no signs of slowing down this season. The 37-year-old American has 73 points, 198 shots on net, 92 hits and a plus-12 rating through 73 outings. He's been a productive fixture on the Stars' top line throughout the season.