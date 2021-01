Pavelski scored a goal and added two assists in a 3-2 win over the Predators on Sunday.

The winger is headed toward a star of the week honor -- he has even points (three goals, four assists) in two games this week. Pavelski's first season in the Lone Star State was less than impressive, but his second is off to an explosive start. Make sure he's in your weekly lineups next week and milk this for everything it's worth.