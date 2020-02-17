Stars' Joe Pavelski: Seven straight on scoresheet
Pavelski potted a goal on four shots in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Senators.
Pavelski's third-period tally allowed the Stars to get a standings point. The 35-year-old has five goal and four helpers in his last seven appearances, which also saw him miss time with an upper-body injury. For the year, the veteran is at 28 points, 110 shots and a plus-6 rating through 57 contests.
