Stars' Joe Pavelski: Seven straight on scoresheet

Pavelski potted a goal on four shots in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Senators.

Pavelski's third-period tally allowed the Stars to get a standings point. The 35-year-old has five goal and four helpers in his last seven appearances, which also saw him miss time with an upper-body injury. For the year, the veteran is at 28 points, 110 shots and a plus-6 rating through 57 contests.